BURRILLVILLE - Timothy G. Schabowski, 33, of Pascoag, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, May 17, 2020 in RI Hospital, Providence. Born in Woonsocket, he was the son of Kerri L. Schabowski of Pascoag, and the late Debra A.(Gautreau) Schabowski.Tim was a corrections officer for the RI Department of Corrections Intake Center for 7 years. He was a graduate of Burrillville High School and RI College. He enjoyed playing football and baseball and was an avid Green Bay Packers fan.Besides his dad, Tim is survived by his two wonderful boys, Cooper and Callum Schabowski and a brother, Christopher Schabowski, all of Pascoag and his paternal grandmother, Arlene Young-Earles of Dunnellon, FL.Services for Tim will be private due to social regulations and are entrusted to the Boucher Funeral Home, 272 Sayles Ave. Pascoag.