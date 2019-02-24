WOONSOCKET – Tommy G. Adams, 85, of Woonsocket, died February 22, 2019, in Landmark Medical Center, Woonsocket. He was the husband of Anastasia (Zerva) Adams, whom he married September 19, 1965. Born in Woonsocket, he was the son of the late George and Sophia Adams.



Mr. Adams was an Army Veteran, received his bachelor's degree in political science from Providence College and earned a master's in public administration from URI. Tommy worked 40 years for the State of Rhode Island as a casework supervisor for the Department of Human Services. He was a member of St. John the Baptist Romanian Orthodox Church, Woonsocket, and was a gentle soul that enjoyed spending time with his family.



Besides his wife Anastasia, he is survived by three daughters, Sofia Adams of Philadelphia, Anne-Marie Adams and her husband Christian Farman of Narragansett, and Sandra Adams of Cumberland; seven grandchildren, Adam, Nathaniel, Maria, Natalie, Benjamin, Isabella and Noah; and several nieces and nephews. He was the brother of the late Blanche Moran and Constance Rasta.



His funeral will be held Monday, February 25, 2019, at 9 a.m. from the Holt Funeral Home, 510 South Main St., Woonsocket, with a service at 10 a.m. in St. John the Baptist Romanian Orthodox Church, 501 East School St., Woonsocket. Burial will follow in St. John Romanian Orthodox Cemetery, Mendon Road, Woonsocket. Calling hours are Sunday from 4 to 7 p.m.



www.holtfuneralhome.com Published in The Woonsocket Call on Feb. 25, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary