WOONSOCKET - Vasilichia (Vasila) Lavigne, age 89, passed away peacefully on March 4, 2019 in Oakland Grove Health Care Center, Woonsocket after a valiant struggle with Parkinsons Disease. She was born Vasilichia Mazdrachi, at Woonsocket Hospital, to Costa Mazdrachi and Rose (Fontaine) Mazdrachi. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Dave Davis, with whom she had one daughter Kim, and her second husband, Roland J. Lavigne, with whom she shared forty plus years. Vasila was a communicant of St. John the Baptist Romanian Orthodox Church, Woonsocket.

Vasila was a lifelong resident of Bellingham, MA. Growing up on her fathers dairy farm, she learned to love and value hard work. Over the years, she worked at several food service jobs including Dunkin Donuts, Narragansett Park, the RI Civic Center (where she served the visiting stars), and Twin River Casino, until her retirement at age 85.

She leaves her beloved daughter and son-in-law, Kim Davis Martin and Charles G. Martin, three loving grandchildren, Alice Martin, Amber Martin, and Derek Martin, whom she adored. She is also survived by her sister, Mary Gregoire and brother, James Mazdrachi, as well as many nieces and nephews. Vasila will continue to live in the loving memories of her many friends and relatives.

Vasila loved spending time with friends and family, dancing, and shopping. She was a doting grandmother, showering her grandchildren with love. She also enjoyed travelling with her husband Roland to Saratoga, Atlantic City, Las Vegas and numerous local race tracks.

Private funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Holt Funeral Home, 510 South Main St., Woonsocket. Donations in Vasila's name may be made to the Michael J. Fox Foundation, Donation Processing, PO Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-2014 or www.michaeljfox.org.

