Victor J. Denault
BURRILLVILLE - Victor J. Denault 93, passed away peacefully, Saturday, October 24, 2020 in Crystal Lake Nursing Home.

He was the husband of Rejeanne M. (Rivard) Denault.

Born in Bellingham, MA. Son of the late Arthur and Victoria (Proulx) Denault.

He was a self employed mechanic and was owner operator of Denault's Auto Repair for 27 years prior to retiring.

He was a United States Army Air Force Veteran serving in WWII.

Victor was a member of the Civil Air Patrol for several years, as a pilot. He also attended Aeronautics School. He also was a Health & Fitness Instructor for Americana Resort for 35 years.

He enjoyed taking his daughters flying, fish spotting from his plane for his brother, and spending time with family and friends.

Besides his loving wife Rejeanne, he is survived by two daughters, Louise Champagne and her husband Charles of Woonsocket, RI and Diane Denault and her husband Edmond Lussier of Cumberland. Seven grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren, and two great great grandchildren.

He was also the brother of the late Blanche Guilbault and Arthur, Alfred, Edward, and Robert Denault.

Visitation for Victor will be held on Thursday, October 29, 2020 from 9-10 AM in the S. DiPardo Memorial Chapel Funeral Home 1583 Diamond Hill Rd. Woonsocket, RI 02895 followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM in St. Joseph Church Mendon Rd. Ashton, RI. Relatives and friends are invited. Burial with Military Honors will be in St. Jean the Baptist Cemetery Bellingham, MA.

sdipardomcfh.com

Published in Woonsocket Call from Oct. 26 to Nov. 9, 2020.
