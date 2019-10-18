|
|
MILLVILLE - Victoria A. (Lorentowicz) Fierley, 98, of Millville, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, at Landmark Medical Ctr. with her family by her side.
She was the loving wife of the late Joseph T. Fierley. Born, May 4, 1921 in Blackstone, MA., she was the daughter of the late Andrew & Agnes (Geslock) Lorentowicz. Victoria was employed as a packer at the former Tupperware Co. before retiring.
She is survived by a son, Joseph F. Fierley of Millville, MA., a daughter Anna V. Rainey of Jasper, GA. 2 grandchildren, Patrick & Tara, also 3 great grandchildren, Addison, Ansley & Flynn.
Her Funeral will be Monday (Oct. 21st) at 10:00 A.M. from the Kubaska Funeral Home, 33 Harris Ave. Woonsocket with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 A.M. in St. Augustine's Church, 15 Lincoln St. Millville, MA. Burial will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Uxbridge, MA. Relatives & Friends are invited. A visitation hour will be Sunday evening from 7:00 to 8:00 P.M. KubaskaFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Woonsocket Call on Oct. 19, 2019