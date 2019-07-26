|
ONSET - Victoria E. (Gervais) Ricard, 72, of Onset formerly of Hopedale passed away Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at Mass General Hospital in Boston. She was the wife of Hector P. Ricard for 51 years.
Mrs. Ricard worked for Karl Bright Insurance in Milford for 15 years before retiring.
She was born March 12, 1947 in Worcester, daughter of the late Armand and Anne (Gardner) Gervais and was a graduate of Nipmuc Regional High School, class of 1965.
Vicki enjoyed reading, golfing, bike riding along Cape Cod Canal and card games. She was a history buff, loved music and seeing Musicals. She was an avid Red Sox, Bruins and Patriots fan. Vicki enjoyed her time spent in their home in Onset and wintering in Stuart, FL. She loved spending time at the beach but most of all she cherished the time she spent with her family and grandchildren.
In addition to her husband, Hector, she is survived by her children, Mark S. Ricard of Whitinsville, Kathy Anderson-Ford and her husband Francis Ford Jr. of Millville and Sherri and her husband Charles Spear, Jr. of Blackstone; four grandchildren, Matthew D. Anderson of Millville, Meghan V. Anderson of Millville, Saralynn Spear of Blackstone and Stephanie M. Spear also of Blackstone.
Visiting hours will be held Sunday, July 28, 2019 from 3-6 PM in the BUMA-SARGEANT FUNERAL HOME, 42 Congress St., Milford.
Funeral services will be held Monday, July 29, 2019 at 10 AM in the funeral home followed by burial in Hopedale Village Cemetery, Rte. 16, Hopedale.
Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. www.bumafuneralhome.com
Published in The Woonsocket Call on July 27, 2019