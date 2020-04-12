|
WOONSOCKET – Vincent 'Vinny' Yozura, 90, of Woonsocket died Wednesday evening April 8, 2020, at Rhode Island Hospital. He was the loving husband of the late Mary Rita (Larouche) Yozura. They were married in June 1957 and shared nearly 60 wonderful years together until her passing in July 2016.
Born and raised in Woonsocket he was a son of the late Paul and Anastasia (Sewczuk) Juzwa (the family name was later changed to Yozura). He was a lifelong resident of the city. Mr. Yozura was employed with Northeast Insulation Company for over 35 years before retiring. In his earlier years he also worked in construction, including home building. It was during that time Vinny acquired the skills that remained with him for life. He could build or fix almost anything.
Vinny enjoyed the simple things life has to offer. A relaxing day of fishing was right up his alley. He also enjoyed that most Ocean State of seaside activities; quahoging on the beach. During inclement weather he relished watching the shows he liked, anything from classic Hollywood Westerns to the other end of the spectrum, "To boldly go where no man has gone before" yes, Vinny was an admitted loyal Star Trek fan, a real Trekkie!
Vinny will be remembered as a hardworking man. His most cherished times were being with his family. His granddaughters were the center of his life. And last, but by no means least, Vinny could never turn down a good meal. The man loved his food!
Vinny will be remembered as a devoted family man. He was selfless and had a quiet dignity as evidenced when he retired early to care for his mother-in-law during her illness.
Vinny is survived by a daughter Lori Ann Malec and her husband, Gregory, of Central Falls; and two sons Vincent P. Yozura and his partner, Don Matthews, of Kansas; and George J. Yozura and his wife, JoAnn, of Woonsocket; his beloved granddaughters Julia Yozura and her fiancé, Marcello DeMartino, Jr., of Woonsocket; and Anastasia Malec of Central Falls. He was the brother of the late Paul, George and Michael Yozura, Stephanie Juszczyszyn and Olga Mowrey. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews and their families.
A memorial service in celebration of Vinny's life will be held at the Menard-Lacouture Funeral Home, 127 Carrington Ave. Woonsocket on a date and time to be announced when such gatherings will be permitted. Please refer to the funeral home website for updated information. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Mt. St. Rita Health Center Activities Fund 15 Sumner Brown Road, Cumberland, RI. 02864.
Published in The Woonsocket Call on Apr. 13, 2020