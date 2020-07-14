CUMBERLAND - Violette V. Zordan 92, formerly of Cumberland passed away, July 6, 2020 at The Holiday Retirement Home in Lincoln. She was the wife of the late Armando Zordan. Born in Cumberland she was a daughter of the late Herve and Beatrice (Masse) Driscoll. Violette was a homemaker for most of her life. In her youth she worked as a stitcher at the former Uniroyal Co.
She will be greatly missed by her three grandchildren, Amanda M. Zordan of Covington, IN, Veronica A. Finney of Danville, IL, and Joseph (Brandy) Zordan of Lincoln, NE, eight great-grandchildren McKenzie, Aliah, Jaydin, Madyson, J.D., Benjamin, Nachelle and Caydin and great-great-grandchildren. She also leaves a daughter-in-law Lee Zordan of Federal Way, WA, and three nephews, Dana, Peter, and Kevin Driscoll. She was predeceased by her son Armando D. Butch Zordan, her brother Herve Driscoll, and great-granddaughter Haydin.
Funeral arrangements under the direction of the Fournier & Fournier Funeral Home are private. Please visit www.fournierandfournier.com
for guestbook.