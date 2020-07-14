1/1
Violette V. Zordan
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Violette's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
CUMBERLAND - Violette V. Zordan 92, formerly of Cumberland passed away, July 6, 2020 at The Holiday Retirement Home in Lincoln. She was the wife of the late Armando Zordan. Born in Cumberland she was a daughter of the late Herve and Beatrice (Masse) Driscoll. Violette was a homemaker for most of her life. In her youth she worked as a stitcher at the former Uniroyal Co.

She will be greatly missed by her three grandchildren, Amanda M. Zordan of Covington, IN, Veronica A. Finney of Danville, IL, and Joseph (Brandy) Zordan of Lincoln, NE, eight great-grandchildren McKenzie, Aliah, Jaydin, Madyson, J.D., Benjamin, Nachelle and Caydin and great-great-grandchildren. She also leaves a daughter-in-law Lee Zordan of Federal Way, WA, and three nephews, Dana, Peter, and Kevin Driscoll. She was predeceased by her son Armando D. Butch Zordan, her brother Herve Driscoll, and great-granddaughter Haydin.

Funeral arrangements under the direction of the Fournier & Fournier Funeral Home are private. Please visit www.fournierandfournier.com for guestbook.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Woonsocket Call from Jul. 14 to Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Fournier & Fournier Funeral Service
463 South Main Street
Woonsocket, RI 02895
(401) 769-0940
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Fournier & Fournier Funeral Service

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved