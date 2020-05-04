Vivian L. (Picard) Polucha
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Vivian's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
CUMBERLAND - Vivian Louise (Picard) Polucha crossed over to eternal life on May 1, 2020. She was the beloved wife of the late Walter J. Polucha whom she married on June 1,1996. Vivian and Walter shared many common loves including their love of music and their Catholic faith.

Vivian was well known for many years as organist and choir director at St Theresa of the Child Jesus Church in Harrisville, RI.

Vivian also performed as organist in many area churches for funerals and weddings. In 1991 she became a member of Walter's 100 person Christmas choir "Yuletide Carolers" which performed highly acclaimed Christmas concerts from 1991 to 1995 at the beautiful Mount St. Rita's chapel in Cumberland. It was during this time that both she and Walter fell in love. Both Vivian and Walter would continue their passion for music with the St Joan of Arc church choir in Cumberland.

Vivian was born in Warwick RI on December 1, 1931, as Marie Louise Vivian Picard. She was the daughter of the late Leonard and Viola (Lussier) Picard and lived in West Warwick, RI for many years before moving to Harrisville. She had resided in Cumberland, for the past 24 years.

She is survived by her stepsons, Craig (Joyce) Polucha of Cumberland, Jeffrey Polucha and his companion, Paula Keefe of Cumberland and Glen Polucha of Campton, NH. She leaves 5 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister-in-law, Celia Polucha, of Whitinsville, Ma. She was the sister of the late Celeste Picard.

The Polucha family would like to thank the staff of the Special Care Unit at the Saint Antoine Residence for the love and care they gave to Vivian as her dementia steadily progressed.

Live Streaming of Vivian's Funeral Service can be seen Thursday at 11 AM on the O'Neill Funeral Home website. A Mass celebrating Vivian's life will be held at a later date.

www.oneillfuneralhomes.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Woonsocket Call from May 4 to May 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Costigan-O'Neill Funeral Home - Pawtucket
220 Cottage St.
Pawtucket, RI 02860
(401) 723-4035
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved