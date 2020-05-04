CUMBERLAND - Vivian Louise (Picard) Polucha crossed over to eternal life on May 1, 2020. She was the beloved wife of the late Walter J. Polucha whom she married on June 1,1996. Vivian and Walter shared many common loves including their love of music and their Catholic faith.Vivian was well known for many years as organist and choir director at St Theresa of the Child Jesus Church in Harrisville, RI.Vivian also performed as organist in many area churches for funerals and weddings. In 1991 she became a member of Walter's 100 person Christmas choir "Yuletide Carolers" which performed highly acclaimed Christmas concerts from 1991 to 1995 at the beautiful Mount St. Rita's chapel in Cumberland. It was during this time that both she and Walter fell in love. Both Vivian and Walter would continue their passion for music with the St Joan of Arc church choir in Cumberland.Vivian was born in Warwick RI on December 1, 1931, as Marie Louise Vivian Picard. She was the daughter of the late Leonard and Viola (Lussier) Picard and lived in West Warwick, RI for many years before moving to Harrisville. She had resided in Cumberland, for the past 24 years.She is survived by her stepsons, Craig (Joyce) Polucha of Cumberland, Jeffrey Polucha and his companion, Paula Keefe of Cumberland and Glen Polucha of Campton, NH. She leaves 5 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister-in-law, Celia Polucha, of Whitinsville, Ma. She was the sister of the late Celeste Picard.The Polucha family would like to thank the staff of the Special Care Unit at the Saint Antoine Residence for the love and care they gave to Vivian as her dementia steadily progressed.Live Streaming of Vivian's Funeral Service can be seen Thursday at 11 AM on the O'Neill Funeral Home website. A Mass celebrating Vivian's life will be held at a later date.