Holt Funeral Home
510 S Main St
Woonsocket, RI 02895
(401) 769-0133
Wade Allen Thomas Sherby

Wade Allen Thomas Sherby Obituary
WOONSOCKET - Wade Allen Thomas Sherby, 27, of Woonsocket, passed away, surrounded by his loving family, May 21, 2019 at Landmark Medical Center, Woonsocket. Born in Providence, he was the son of Douglas and Heather Sherby . . . "You are so beautiful to mommy".
Wade enjoyed fishing, shooting, four wheeling, basketball, animals and all things outdoors. He was a wonderful son with an amazing heart. He always put others first and would help anyone in need no matter the situation. He gave in life as he did in death, just as Wade would have wanted he was able to save four lives through organ donation. The family would like to give special thanks to the Blackstone Fire and Police Departments.
Besides his parents, Heather and Doug, Wade is survived by his sister, Starsha Sherby and Robert Fox of Woonsocket; brother, Douglas Sherby, Jr. of TX; nephew, Jonah Fox; grandparents, Karen Thomas of Woonsocket, Phil and Diane Thomas of Harrisville, Roger and Patricia Sherby of Millbury, MA; loving son and girlfriend as well as many aunts, uncles and cousins. He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Stephan Grumbach.
A SOBER celebration of life will take place, Sunday, May 26, 2019 from 1-3 PM at the Wallum Lake Rod & Gun Club, 200 Brook Rd., Harrisville, RI. Under the pavilion.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Wade's memory may be made to, Phoenix House, 99 Wayland Ave., Suite 100, Providence, 02906. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Holt Funeral Home, 510 S. Main St., Woonsocket, RI.
www.holtfuneralhome.com
Published in The Woonsocket Call on May 24, 2019
