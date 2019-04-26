WOONSOCKET - Wallace D. Simmons, 64, of Main St. died, Tuesday, April 23, 2019 in the Hope Health & Palliative Care in Providence with his loving family by his side.

Born in South Carolina, son of Helen Andrews of Woonsocket and the late Ira T. Dean. He was also the stepson of Frank Andrews of Woonsocket.

Wallace was the Director and Founder of Colors United for several years.

He was a United States Army Veteran.

Wallace enjoyed spending time with family and friends.

Besides his mother, he is survived by 2 children, Ahmad Shane Morris of East Providence and Anita Morris of Springfield, MA. 2 sisters, Francine Andrews-Adisa of Woonsocket and Wendy Andrews of PA. He also leaves behind his stepsister Keytassha Andrews of Woonsocket. 1 brother, Ira D392246ean Jr. of PA. 3 grandchildren. And a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and cherished friends. His best friends for many years, Colleen Britto of Blackstone and Tony Martinez of Woonsocket.

A Memorial Service will be held on Sunday, April 28, 2019 at 6 PM in the S. DiPardo Memorial Chapel Funeral Home 1583 Diamond Hill Rd. Woonsocket, RI 02895. Relatives and friends are invited; calling hours are from 4-6 PM. Burial with Military Honors will be in Union Cemetery and will be private. Published in The Woonsocket Call on Apr. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary