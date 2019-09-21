|
WOONSOCKET - Walter A. Boissel, 95, of Woonsocket passed away Friday, Sept. 20, 2019 at home. He was the loving husband of Yvonne (Foricer) Boissel. They were married on Sept. 29, 1956 at Holy Family Church. Born on March 24, 1924 in Woonsocket he was a son of the late Walter and Rosealma (Rondeau) Boissel.
He was a lifelong resident of the city. He was a graduate of Woonsocket High School Class of 1943.
Upon graduation from high school Mr. Boissel immediately enlisted in the United States Army. He served for the duration of WWII as a member of Battery B 128th Anti-aircraft Artillery Gun Battalion. He served in the Normandy, Northern France, Rhineland and Central Europe campaigns.
Upon his return, Walter enrolled at Rhode Island College where he earned his Bachelor's degree in Education and later received his Master's degree in Administration. Walter was teacher and elementary school principal in the Woonsocket Public School system for 39 years before retiring in June of 1988.
Walter was a communicant of St. Charles Church where he was an active member of the parish including serving as a lector and Eucharistic minister. He previously was also a trustee at Holy Family Parish.
Walter's life centered on his church and family. He will be remembered as devoted husband and father and he just loved being a grandfather and great-grandfather. Family times were Walter's best of times!
In addition to his wife of nearly 63 years he is survived by his children Marc Boissel and his wife Donna of Attleboro, Claire Piette and her husband Richard of Woonsocket, Andre Boissel and his wife Cheryl of Harrisville and Louise Boissel of Pawtucket. He is also survived by his five grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews and their families. He was the brother of the late Rosealma Boissel, Rose Enright, Beatrice Lincourt, Victoria Lucchesi and Cecile Walker.
Funeral services and burial will be private. Calling hours are respectfully omitted. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the RI Chapter 245 Waterman St. # 306 Providence, RI. 02906.
Arrangements are by the Menard-Lacouture Funeral Home, 127 Carrington Ave. 127 Carrington Ave. Woonsocket.
Published in The Woonsocket Call on Sept. 22, 2019