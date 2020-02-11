|
WOONSOCKET - Walter F. Zagrodny, 98, of Woonsocket passed away Feb. 3, 2020.
He was the husband of Pauline Dalpe Zagrodny. He is survived by his son, James Zagrodny and his wife Janet Dexter Zagrodny of Lincoln, RI. And stepdaughter Carol Tebo Theriault and husband Oscar Theriault of Blackstone, MA. He had 5 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren, and 3 great great grandchildren.
He was an active member of the Millerville Mens Club in Blackstone, MA. He worked at Quonset Point Naval Air Station in RI for over 30 years as an aircraft mechanic. He enjoyed gardening, making puzzles, and coupon cutting.
Funeral arrangements are private and being handled through Kubaska Funeral Home.
Published in The Woonsocket Call on Feb. 12, 2020