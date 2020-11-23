1/1
Walter J. Buckley
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Walter's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
CLEARWATER, FL - Walter J. Buckley, 84 of Clearwater, Fla. passed away November 5, 2020. He was born March 23, 1936 in Providence R.I. son of the late Walter Buckley and Helen (Turzick) Buckley. He was married to the late Norma (Bellini) Buckley. He is a veteran of the United States Navy.

Walter was known for his great sense of humor, love for walking and writing letters. Coincidently, he worked for the U.S. Postal Service for 30 years.

He is survived by several nieces and nephews who he loved very much.

There will be a private burial at St Francis Cemetery in Pawtucket, R.I.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Woonsocket Call from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved