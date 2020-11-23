CLEARWATER, FL - Walter J. Buckley, 84 of Clearwater, Fla. passed away November 5, 2020. He was born March 23, 1936 in Providence R.I. son of the late Walter Buckley and Helen (Turzick) Buckley. He was married to the late Norma (Bellini) Buckley. He is a veteran of the United States Navy.



Walter was known for his great sense of humor, love for walking and writing letters. Coincidently, he worked for the U.S. Postal Service for 30 years.



He is survived by several nieces and nephews who he loved very much.



There will be a private burial at St Francis Cemetery in Pawtucket, R.I.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store