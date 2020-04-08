|
|
WOONSOCKET - Walter J. Kusnarowis, Jr., 87, of Woonsocket passed away peacefuly and naturally on Saturday, 4 April 2020, with the love of his family and under the attention and care of the devoted, compassionate and exceptional staff of St. Antoine Residence in North Smithfield.
Walt was a quiet, deep-feeling and interesting man with many hobbies. He was an avid birdwatcher. He loved a good Western, in movies and in books. He cultivated an extensive collection of 1/50 scale model buses and Matchbox cars. He collected stamps and won several Philatelist awards for his displays and in-depth, expert knowledge of Nicolaus Copernicus. He built dollhouses and handcrafted miniature dollhouse furniture. Walt loved camping and traveling in New England, especially in later years to Cape Cod with his wife. He enjoyed fishing, playing tennis, basketball, baseball and football with his children, and watching his sons games when they were young. He was an enthusiast of European soccer and rugby and could be found many spring and summer days on his front porch listening to baseball on the radio, especially the Red Sox and the Tampa Bay Ray games. Walt was a lifelong lover of opera and classical music, especially Dvorak, Chopin, Mozart and Haydn, and of course, Polka music!
In his younger years, Walter was a dashing, pipe-smoking man and the apple of his mother's eye. He lettered in Track before graduating from Woonsocket High School in 1954 and was a loyal Dennison Manufacturing employee until his retirement.
But what he was truly most proud of was his family! He was especially delighted to be able to welcome his great-granddaughter, Zariah Metthe, recently born to granddaughter Hilary Whelan and Ryan Metthe. Walt was predeceased by his wife of sixty years, Maryann, his sister, Constance Scotto, and his parents, Wanda (Komorek) and Walter, Sr. His loving family remains as daughter Kristen Whelan of Providence, her daughters Hilary and Olivia, and their father Paul Whelan; daughter Paula Couturier of Antrim, NH, her husband Marcel and their children Samuel and Jessica; son John of Woodstock, CT, his wife Kim and their children Kylie and Brynn; son Steven of Penacook, NH, his wife Jennifer and their children Lindsay and Alex; sister Dorothy Tokarczyk of Westborough, MA, and numerous caring nieces and nephews.
Although funeral and burial will be private, please join the family in remembering and celebrating Walter's life in a way that is meaningful to you. The family wishes to thank Kubaska Funeral Home of Woonsocket for their respect and care of our beloved family member.
Kubaskafuneralhome.com.
Published in The Woonsocket Call on Apr. 9, 2020