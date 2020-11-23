1/1
Walter L. Brousseau
WOONSOCKET - Walter L. Brousseau, 77, of Woonsocket died Saturday November 14, 2020.

His funeral will be Tuesday at 9:00 am from the Menard-Lacouture Funeral Home 127 Carrington Ave. Woonsocket followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 am in Holy Trinity Parish (OLQM) Church, 1409 Park Ave. Woonsocket. Burial with military honors will be in the Rhode Island Veterans Cemetery at a later date. Visiting hours are Monday from 2-4 & 6-8 pm. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter # 818 P.O. Box 818 Woonsocket RI. 02895.

For Walter's complete obituary please visit www.menardfuneralhome.com

Published in Woonsocket Call from Nov. 23 to Dec. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Menard-Lacouture Funeral Home
127 Carrington Ave
Woonsocket, RI 02895
(401) 762-1825
