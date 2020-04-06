|
WOONSOCKET - Wilfred P. "Sonny" Pimental 86, formerly of Elm St, passed away Saturday, April 4 in Oakland Grove Health and Rehabilitation Centre. He was the husband of Poktan Ahn. They recently celebrated their 53rd wedding anniversary. Sonny was born in Woonsocket, one of eleven children, to Manuel and Angelina (Paul) Pimental. He was a retired army veteran, serving several tours of Korea and Vietnam.
Sonny was an entrepreneur and bar owner and was the owner operator of Poktan's Place in Woonsocket for many years. He was an avid bowler and golfer and a lifetime member of the Cercle Laurier.
In addition to his loving wife, he is survived by his children: Wilfred Pimental Jr of Woonsocket, Michael Pimental of Woonsocket, Anna Marie Wolpert of Newport News, VA, and Barbara Paquette and Angelina Hitt, both of Woonsocket, seven grand- children, five great grandchildren, and two sisters: Lillian Aseremely of Attleboro, MA, and Helen Twining of NC, and many nieces and nephews. He was also the father of the late Joann Pimental.
Services and burial with military honors are private. Please visit www.fournierandfournier.com for online guestbook. Live Tribucast may be viewed Wednesday, April 8, at 9:30AM @ http://client.tribucast.com/9492721
Published in The Woonsocket Call on Apr. 7, 2020