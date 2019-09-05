|
WOONSOCKET - William A. Blais, 72, of Woonsocket, died August 30, 2019 at home surrounded by his loving family. He was the husband of Helen (Durand) Blais, whom he was married to for 48 years.
Born in Woonsocket, he was the son of the late Albert and Helena (Hebert) Blais.
An Army Veteran of the Vietnam War, Mr. Blais worked as a truck driver for B & W for several years and was also the union steward. He later drove for New Penn, retiring from the Teamsters Local 251 with over 30 years of service. He volunteered for and was a District and Regional Commissioner for the Boy Scouts of America. William was a generous man who enjoyed fishing, carpentry, Lionel trains, and playing pitch or cribbage with his friends.
Besides his wife Helen, he is survived by two sons, William H. Blais and his wife Tracy, and Wayne Blais, all of Woonsocket; a sister, Suzanne Benjamin of Woonsocket; as well as the loving grandfather to, Austin, Cassidy and Faith Blais. He was the brother of the late Robert Blais and Albert Blais, Jr.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday, September 9, 2019 at 10 AM in Holy Trinity Parish, 1409 Park Ave., Woonsocket. Burial with Military Honors will follow in Resurrection Cemetery, West Wrentham Rd., Cumberland. Calling hours are Sunday from 1 - 4 PM in the Holt Funeral Home, 510 South Main St., Woonsocket. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Continuum Hospice, 1350 Division Rd., Suite 205, West Warwick, RI 02893.
Published in The Woonsocket Call on Sept. 6, 2019