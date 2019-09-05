Home

POWERED BY

Services
Holt Funeral Home
510 S Main St
Woonsocket, RI 02895
(401) 769-0133
Resources
More Obituaries for William Blais
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William A. Blais

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William A. Blais Obituary
WOONSOCKET - William A. Blais, 72, of Woonsocket, died August 30, 2019 at home surrounded by his loving family. He was the husband of Helen (Durand) Blais, whom he was married to for 48 years.
Born in Woonsocket, he was the son of the late Albert and Helena (Hebert) Blais.
An Army Veteran of the Vietnam War, Mr. Blais worked as a truck driver for B & W for several years and was also the union steward. He later drove for New Penn, retiring from the Teamsters Local 251 with over 30 years of service. He volunteered for and was a District and Regional Commissioner for the Boy Scouts of America. William was a generous man who enjoyed fishing, carpentry, Lionel trains, and playing pitch or cribbage with his friends.
Besides his wife Helen, he is survived by two sons, William H. Blais and his wife Tracy, and Wayne Blais, all of Woonsocket; a sister, Suzanne Benjamin of Woonsocket; as well as the loving grandfather to, Austin, Cassidy and Faith Blais. He was the brother of the late Robert Blais and Albert Blais, Jr.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday, September 9, 2019 at 10 AM in Holy Trinity Parish, 1409 Park Ave., Woonsocket. Burial with Military Honors will follow in Resurrection Cemetery, West Wrentham Rd., Cumberland. Calling hours are Sunday from 1 - 4 PM in the Holt Funeral Home, 510 South Main St., Woonsocket. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Continuum Hospice, 1350 Division Rd., Suite 205, West Warwick, RI 02893.
www.holtfuneralhome.com
Published in The Woonsocket Call on Sept. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Holt Funeral Home
Download Now