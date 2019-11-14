|
WOONSOCKET - William E. Peloquin, 80, of Woonsocket, died November 10, 2019 in his home. Born in Woonsocket, he was the son of the late Aldor and Aldea Dolly (Antaya) Peloquin.
William served in the U.S. Air Force. He then worked as a truck driver for many years, before retiring. He was an avid fisherman.
He leaves his children, Steven Peloquin of Quincy, IL, Shelley Botvin and her husband James of Warren, and Stacey Hall of Smithfield; his sister, Muriel Peloquin of Woonsocket; and his granddaughter, Kathleen Peloquin of Virginia Beach, VA.
His memorial service will be held Monday, November 18, 2019 at 10:30 AM in the Holt Funeral Home, 510 S. Main St., Woonsocket. Family will receive friends starting at 10 AM. Burial will follow in St. John the Evangelist Cemetery, Church St., North Smithfield. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA, 22215.
Published in The Woonsocket Call on Nov. 15, 2019