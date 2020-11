MANVILLE - William F. "Billy" Flynn III, 56, of Manville died Tuesday November 17, 2020 at home.Services will be private. He will be laid to rest at a later date in the family lot at St. James Cemetery, Manville. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Woonsocket Cat Sanctuary 266 Mendon Rd. Woonsocket, RI. 02895. Arrangements are in care of the Menard-Lacouture Funeral Home.For Billy's complete obituary please visit www.menardfuneralhome.com