|
|
BURRILLVILLE - William "Bill" F. Hagan, 93, of Pascoag, passed away Wednesday, August 28, 2019 in Overlook Nursing Home, Pascoag. He was the husband of the late Helen (Fidrych) Hagan, whom he married May 17, 1947. Born in Millville, MA, he was the son of the late Thomas and Bridget (Lynch) Hagan.
Bill worked as a Field Return Specialist for Northrup Corp. of Norwood, MA for 33 years before retiring. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus Council 383 Pascoag, 4th Degree. He served his country in the US Navy during WWII.
He is survived by two sons: William Hagan Jr. of Pascoag and Robert Hagan and his wife Jody of North Attleboro, MA; three grandchildren: Katie Hagan and her husband Robert Gaunt, Sara Hagan and Kayla Kennedy and her husband Josh. He was the brother of the late Edward Hagan and Thomas Hagan Jr.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019 at 11 AM in St Joseph's Church, 183 Sayles Ave. Pascoag. Burial with Military Honors will follow in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Main St. Burrillville. Calling hours will be Tuesday morning, prior to Mass, from 9 to 10:30 AM. in the Boucher Funeral Home, 272 Sayles Ave., Pascoag.
www.boucherfh.com
Published in The Woonsocket Call on Aug. 31, 2019