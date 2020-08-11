1/1
William H. "Bill the Tool Guy" Pilon
NORTH KINGSTOWN - William H. Pilon "Bill the Tool Guy", 72, of Wickford, passed away in the comfort of his home on August 7, 2020 following a 5-year battle with cancer. Born in Pawtucket R.I, he was the only son of the late Henry and Irene (Bergeron) Pilon.

After graduating from Western New England University, Bill owned and operated Bills Regular Guys Tools for forty years. He was the President of the Duck Cove Property Association and a member of the North Kingstown American Legion. Bill was the quintessential "regular guy" who enjoyed sitting on his moored motorboat with a six pack of Michelson Light, (not Ultra) at sunset. He exceeded in basketball, cribbage, and golf, and he loved to vacation in Costa Rica because he only needed to pack four pairs of nylon shorts and six tee shirts. He was a generous gentle giant and the rock of our lives.

Bill is survived by his devoted wife of forty years Crystal (Packer) Pilon, his son David, daughter- in-law Nicole, and two grandchildren Bethany and Adam. He also leaves behind several nieces and nephews, among them Melissa Packer who lives in his home and assisted Auntie with his caregiving in his final years.

A service of celebration and remembrance will be held at Fagan-Quinn Funeral Home, 825 Boston Neck Rd., North Kingstown, at 6:00 pm on Thursday, August 13, 2020 following Bill's wake which begins at 4:00pm.

In lieu of flowers, contributions to the North Kingstown Animal Shelter, 395 Hamilton Allenton Rd, North Kingstown, RI 02852, will be appreciated.

Please visit www.FaganQuinnFuneralHome.com for safety protocol and online condolences.

Published in Woonsocket Call from Aug. 11 to Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
13
Wake
04:00 PM
Fagan-Quinn Funeral Home
AUG
13
Service
06:00 PM
Fagan-Quinn Funeral Home
