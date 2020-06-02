WOONSOCKET - William H. Rogers, Sr., 80, of Woonsocket, died May 31, 2020 in Landmark Medical Center, Woonsocket. He was the husband of the late Fernande (Delvaux) Rogers, whom he married in 1965. Born in Woonsocket, he was the son of the late William H. and Venetta (McCarthy) Rogers.
Mr. Rogers was a 1959 graduate of Burrillville High School, and received his Masters Degree in history from Providence College in 1970. He was proud to be part of the Woonsocket education department for over thirty years. He worked as a teacher at Woonsocket High School, retiring in 1998. Mr. Rogers served in the Army National Guard. He was devout to his faith and was an active parishioner at St. Joseph's Church for many years
An exceptional athlete, he played hockey and baseball at Burrillville High School. He was a four year starter in baseball, and team captain in his senior year. Bill played on the state championship teams for hockey in both his junior and senior years, and was one of the captains on the first Rhode Island team to win the New England Championship. He was on the All-State team twice, and was chosen All-New England in his senior year. He continued to play both hockey and baseball while attending Providence College. He later coached baseball, softball, and hockey for Woonsocket High School, and was a Woonsocket Little League coach in the 70's and early 80's.
Bill was a past member of the Italian Working Men's Club. He was an avid golfer, reader, and enjoyed gardening. He spent many summers traveling, and especially enjoyed his train trips across the country. He spent numerous summer days enjoying the beaches of Rhode Island, Cape Cod, and a favorite spot of his and his wife's in Maine. Later in life one of his greatest joys was spending time with his grandchildren, grandnieces, and grandnephews; perhaps surpassing what he enjoyed earlier in life, spending time with his own children and watching them pick blueberries and strawberries across various farms in RI on the hottest day of the summer. Like his mother, he enjoyed studying the night skies.
He leaves his daughter, Jennifer Morrison and her husband, Daniel, of Woonsocket; his brother, John Rogers and Patricia, of North Smithfield; two sisters, Carol Smith of Atlanta, GA, and Ellen Rogers of South Kingstown; two grandchildren, Ryan and Kenzie Morrison; many nephews and nieces. He was predecased by his son, William H. Rogers, Jr., and his sister, Jeanne Mattiucci.
His funeral will be held Friday, June 5, 2020, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 AM in St. Joseph's Church, 1200 Mendon Road, and may be viewed live at http://client.tribucast.com/tcid/48953150. Burial will follow in St. John the Baptist Cemetery, Bellingham, MA, and may be viewed live at http://client.tribucast.com/tcid/824324. Calling hours are Thursday, June 4, 2020 from 4-7 PM in the Holt Funeral Home, 510 So. Main St., Woonsocket. Social distancing guidelines will be followed upon your arrival.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph's Church, 1200 Mendon Road, Woonsocket, RI 02895; Woonsocket High School Athletics, 777 Cass Avenue, Woonsocket, RI 02895; or to The Tomorrow Fund, 593 Eddy Street, Providence, RI 02903.
