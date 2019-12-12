|
WOONSOCKET - William L. Bill Casey 70 died Friday, December 6, 2019 in the Hope Hospice & Palliative Care Center with his family by his side. He was the beloved husband of Patricia M. (Malito) Casey.
Bill worked as a Forklift Operator for Ames Distribution Center in Mansfield, MA for 32 years.
He was a member of the Knights of Columbus Woonsocket Council 113.
Bill loved to build models and was a collector of firetrucks and cars, he took great interest in and was an avid reader of WWII and fire equipment articles. He was instrumental in getting LMC Cancer Support Group reorganized.
Besides his wife Pat he is survived by his three children, John F. Casey of North Smithfield, RI, Christopher W. Casey of Ohio, and Melissa of Conn. Two sisters, Patricia Brousseau and her husband Camille of Woonsocket, Deborah Hadley and her husband James of Blackstone, MA. Six grandchildren.
He was also the brother of the late Carol A. Casey and grandfather of the late Nicolette Casey.
His Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 10 AM in St. Anthony Church Greene St. Woonsocket. Relatives and friends are invited; calling hours are on Friday December 13, 2019 from 4-7 PM in the S. DiPardo Memorial Chapel Funeral Home 1583 Diamond Hill Rd. Woonsocket, RI 02895.
In lieu of flowers, donations to New Beginnings Soup Kitchen Rathbun St. Woonsocket, RI 02895 or Missys Holiday Fund 801 Clinton St. Woonsocket, RI 02895 in Bills memory would be appreciated. sdipardomcfh.com
Published in The Woonsocket Call on Dec. 13, 2019