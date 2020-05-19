COVENTRY - Estelle A. Cipolla (Therien), 89, passed away on Sunday, May 10, 2020, at Hartford Hospital. She was born January 16, 1931, in Woonsocket, RI, to the late Amedee and Alice (Brouillette) Therien and was a graduate of Woonsocket High School in 1948.
William P. "Bill" Cipolla, 93, passed away Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at Hartford Hospital. He was born April 19, 1927, in Providence, RI, to the late Olindo and Rose (Gibalerio) Cipolla and was a graduate Cranston High School East in 1945.
Estelle and Bill were married November 12,1956, and resided in Canoga Park, CA, for eight years where they were both employed at Aerojet Rocketdyne. While living there, Bill attended Pierce College where he received an Associate Degree in HVAC.
After leaving California, the couple resided briefly in Cranston, RI, and then moved to Coventry (Wood Estates), RI, where they lived for 43 years. The couple resided in Kensington, CT since 2018. During this time, Bill was employed at Acme Heating followed by employment as a regional sales representative at Cargill-Northeast Petroleum from which he retired in 1997 at the age of 70.
Estelle was employed as an executive secretary at Citizens Bank, Brown & Sharpe, and Clariant Corporation (Hoechst Celanese) from which she retired in 1995. She also was a sales consultant and manager for Princess House, Inc., achieving the level of third in the country. Estelle had a passion for music and singing beginning in her teen years. She sang professionally under the name of June Starr and was a member of the American Guild of Musical Artists. Estelle was also a member/soloist of the Pawtuxet Valley Community Chorus and the Saints John and Paul church choir.
Estelle and Bill were the loving parents of three children, Donna M. Cipolla MD, of Kensington, CT; William J. Cipolla and his wife Debbie of Hope Valley; and Michael J. Cipolla of West Warwick. They are the loving grandparents of Christina Parker of Evansville, IN; Matthew (Anna) Cipolla of Marietta, GA; Daniel (Shelby) Cipolla of West Lafayette, IN; Andrew Cipolla of Hope Valley, RI; and Derek A. Kowalski of Kensington, CT; great-grand- parents of Peter Parker, Liberty Parker, Abrielle Parker, and Flora Cipolla.
Estelle was the sister of Edgar Therien. Bill was predeceased by his sister Elena J. Badessa.
Estelle and Bill dedicated their entire lives to taking care of their family. They showed love, kindness, gratitude, selflessness, and grace to everyone. They were a blessing to every life they touched.
Calling hours will be on Friday, May 22, from 9:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Only ten visitors at a time will be allowed in the funeral home. There will be a private Funeral Liturgy for Estelle and Bill at Saints John & Paul Church, where they were members for 43 years, followed by a private interment at St. Ann Cemetery in Cranston. Arrangements are with the Iannotti Funeral Home at Maple Root, 2000 Nooseneck Hill Rd. (Rte. 3) Coventry. iannottifh.com
Published in Woonsocket Call from May 19 to May 27, 2020.