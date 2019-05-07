Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cartier's - BELLINGHAM
151 S MAIN ST
Bellingham, MA 02019
(508) 883-8383
Resources
More Obituaries for William Allard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William P. "Billy" Allard

Obituary Condolences Flowers

William P. "Billy" Allard Obituary
BELLINGHAM - William P. "Billy" Allard, 60, of Bellingham, MA passed away at home on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 with his loving family by his side. He is the beloved husband of Karen M. (Laferriere) Allard for 39 years. He is the loving father of Marc W. Allard and his wife, Miranda of Uxbridge, MA, and Michael E. Allard and his wife, Amy of Blackstone, MA.
Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, May 11th at 12:30PM at CARTIER'S FUNERAL HOME, 151 So. Main St. (Rte 126), Bellingham, MA Visiting hours are from 10:30AM to 12:30PM prior to service. Interment will follow at Scott Cemetery, Center St., Bellingham. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. In lieu of flowers donations in memory of William P Allard may be made online at https://act.alz.org/goto/For_Billy or to the of Rhode Island, 245 Waterman St. Suite 306, Providence, RI 02906 would be appreciated.
For complete Obituary and to sign guest book visit www.cartiersfuneralhome.com
Published in The Woonsocket Call on May 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now