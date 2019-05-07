BELLINGHAM - William P. "Billy" Allard, 60, of Bellingham, MA passed away at home on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 with his loving family by his side. He is the beloved husband of Karen M. (Laferriere) Allard for 39 years. He is the loving father of Marc W. Allard and his wife, Miranda of Uxbridge, MA, and Michael E. Allard and his wife, Amy of Blackstone, MA.

Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, May 11th at 12:30PM at CARTIER'S FUNERAL HOME, 151 So. Main St. (Rte 126), Bellingham, MA Visiting hours are from 10:30AM to 12:30PM prior to service. Interment will follow at Scott Cemetery, Center St., Bellingham. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. In lieu of flowers donations in memory of William P Allard may be made online at https://act.alz.org/goto/For_Billy or to the of Rhode Island, 245 Waterman St. Suite 306, Providence, RI 02906 would be appreciated.

