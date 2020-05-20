WOONSOCKET - William Roger Cadieux 87, formerly of St. Leon Ave. passed away on Wednesday, May 20, 2020, at The Friendly Home after a 3 week battle with COVID19. He was the beloved husband of Florence (Charrette) Cadieux. Born in Woonsocket, he was a son of the late William and Frances (Terra) Cadieux. Roger was US Army Veteran of the Korean War. He was a machinist for Nelmore Inc. for twenty-five years before retiring in 1998. He was a former member and past President of the Club Marquette and a former member of the Par-X Club.
Roger is survived by his daughters, Linda Pucciarelli and her husband Anthony of Woonsocket, Diane Dowling and her husband Richard of North Smithfield, a son Robert Cadieux and his wife Keri of Woonsocket, A brother Joseph Cadieux of Burriville, a sister Emily Conetta of Woonsocket, and five grand-children, Pamela Artruc Dowding, Brenda Doucette (Keith), Jeremy Dowding (Kimberly) Jocelyn, and Lilly and great-grandchildren, Keith Jr., Brooke, Mason, Kayden, Ella, Brady, Janelle and Jayden. He was also the father of the late Michael Cadieux who passed on May 20, 1995.
A private funeral will be held Tuesday, May 26, 2020 from the Fournier & Fournier Funeral Home, and burial with Military Honors in St Jean Baptiste Cemetery. Please visit www.fournierandfournier.com to send condolences.
Roger is survived by his daughters, Linda Pucciarelli and her husband Anthony of Woonsocket, Diane Dowling and her husband Richard of North Smithfield, a son Robert Cadieux and his wife Keri of Woonsocket, A brother Joseph Cadieux of Burriville, a sister Emily Conetta of Woonsocket, and five grand-children, Pamela Artruc Dowding, Brenda Doucette (Keith), Jeremy Dowding (Kimberly) Jocelyn, and Lilly and great-grandchildren, Keith Jr., Brooke, Mason, Kayden, Ella, Brady, Janelle and Jayden. He was also the father of the late Michael Cadieux who passed on May 20, 1995.
A private funeral will be held Tuesday, May 26, 2020 from the Fournier & Fournier Funeral Home, and burial with Military Honors in St Jean Baptiste Cemetery. Please visit www.fournierandfournier.com to send condolences.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Woonsocket Call from May 20 to May 28, 2020.