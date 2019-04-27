Willie Urbain Landry, 81, passed away peacefully at home April 24, 2019, in the presence of loving family members. Willie, son of the late Willie A. Landry and Bernadette (Bernier) Landry, was born Feb. 2, 1938 in Woonsocket. He proudly enlisted in the United States Navy in 1955, and was honorably discharged with the rank Store Keeper Third Class in 1959. He loved his Navy days and would speak fondly of them often.



During his first marriage, Willie had three children; Willie, Ronald, and Deborah. He later married Lillian Lozeau in 1968, and had five children; Rhonda, Angelique, Christian, Andre, and Monique.



Willie was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Rita Rose (Landry) Giguere-Kapitulik. He is survived by his wife of 51 years, four sons, four daughters, 15 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, two nephews, 1 niece, and his beloved dog Caesar.



His Mass of Christian Burial will be Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. in St. Theresa's Church, 630 Rathbun St. Blackstone. Internment with military honors will follow in St. Jean Baptiste Cemetery in Bellingham. Visiting hours are Wednesday morning from 8:30 to 10 a.m., prior to Mass, in the Menard-Lacouture Funeral Home, 127 Carrington Ave. Woonsocket. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the 931 Jefferson Blvd. #3004 Warwick, RI. 02886 or www.cancer.org.



