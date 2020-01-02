|
BLACKSTONE - Winifred E. (McCooey) Sullivan, 92, of Mendon St., Blackstone, died January 1, 2020 in Milford, MA. She was the wife of the late Matthew F. Sullivan, Jr. Born in Blackstone in 1927, she was the daughter of the late Dr. James H. McCooey and Winifred E. (Stacy) McCooey.
She was a lifelong resident of Blackstone, graduating from Blackstone High School in 1945. She worked in real estate and retail in the area. She was a very devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. Sundays dinners, birthday celebrations and holidays were all special times for her. She always enjoyed spending time with all of her friends and relatives through the years.
She is survived by her son, James Sullivan and his wife Paula of Blackstone, MA, as well as her five grandchildren Karen, Matthew IV, James, Jr., Tara, and Christine Sullivan, and one great-grandchild, Kylie Sullivan. She was preceded in death by her son, the late Matthew F. Sullivan, III. She was the sister of the late Mary L. (McCooey) Erb, Dr. James H. McCooey, DDS, Dr. Thomas S. McCooey, DDS, John "Jackie" G. McCooey, and Alfred E. McCooey.
Her funeral will be held Monday, January 6, 2020 at 9 AM from the Holt Funeral Home 510 South Main St. Woonsocket, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 AM in St. Paul's Church, 48 St. Paul Street, Blackstone, MA. Burial will follow in St. Charles Cemetery, Farm Street, Blackstone. Calling hours are Sunday from 1 - 4 PM in the funeral home. www.holtfuneralhome.com
Published in The Woonsocket Call on Jan. 3, 2020