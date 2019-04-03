WOONSOCKET - Yolanda M. Renzoni, 97, of Burnside Ave. passed away peacefully Tuesday, April 2, 2019 in the Oakland Grove Health Center with her family by her side. Born in Winchendon, MA., daughter of the late Joseph and Eliza (Andreoni) Renzoni.

She was employed by Texas Instruments Inc. and held many different positions with the company retiring as a Quality Control Inspector in 1986.

Her true passion was baking. She also enjoyed dancing, ceramics, crocheting gardening, along with traveling the world with her friends. She also loved listening to local radio programs and watching the city council meetings.

Yolanda was an active member of St. Anthony's Church and was a member of the Ladies Guild for several years.

She will be lovingly remembered for her deep faith, her strength and spirit, her concern for others and her absolute devotion to her family and friends.

She is survived by her niece Melissa Fluette and her husband Arthur of Cumberland, RI and great-niece Jillian Fluette of Cumberland, RI.

She was also the sister of the late Reno and Navio Renzoni.

Her funeral will be held Friday, April 5, 2019 at 10 AM in St. Anthony Church 128 Greene St. Woonsocket, RI 02895. Relatives and friends are invited; calling hours are respectfully omitted. Burial will be in St Jean the Baptist Cemetery Bellingham, MA. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Anthony Church 128 Greene St. Woonsocket, RI 02895 in her memory would be appreciated. sdipardomcfh.com Published in The Woonsocket Call on Apr. 4, 2019