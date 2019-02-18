FRANKLIN - Yvette B. (Paulhus) Valiquette of Franklin, Mass., passed away peacefully on Friday, Feb. 15, 2019 at Medway Country Manor. She is the beloved wife of the late Paul E. Valiquette.



Born in St. Guillaume, P.Q., Canada, she is the daughter of the late Ovila and Angelina (Cormier) Paulhus. She is the loving mother of Susan DeBaggis and her late husband, David DeBaggis, of Franklin; and the late Paul E. Valiquette, Jr. and his wife, Rita Valiquette, of Florida. She leaves her cherished grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. She is the sister of the late Marcel Paulhus, Roger Paulhus, Rose Ouellette, Jeanne Archambault and Dolores Giguere.



Yvette was a resident of Cumberland for over 40 years, formerly of Woonsocket. She worked as a final assembler at A.T. Cross for 16 years until retiring. Previously, she had worked for Greater Woonsocket area mills.



She was a member of St. Agatha Senior Club, Chimney Hill Association, Monastery Senior Center, and was a volunteer for Seniors Meals in Woonsocket. Devoted to her family, Yvette will be greatly missed.



Funeral will be held on Friday, Feb. 22, 8:30 a.m., from CARTIER'S FUNERAL HOME, 151 So. Main St. (Rte 126), Bellingham, Mass., with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. at St. Blaise Church, 1158 So. Main St. (Rte 126), Bellingham. Interment will follow at St. Jean Baptiste Cemetery. Visiting time from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Yvette Valiquette to the , 209 West Central Street, Suite 220, Natick, MA 01760 would be appreciated.



To sign guest book visit cartiersfuneralhome.com.