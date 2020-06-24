NORTH SMITHFIELD - Yvette M. (Samaan) Mongeon, of North Smithfield, Passed away peacefully on June 22, 2020. She was the loving wife of Michael Mongeon.
Relatives & Friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 A.M. on Saturday, (June 27th), at the Cathedral of Saints Peter & Paul, 1 Cathedral Square in Providence. Burial will be private. For complete obituary, please visit Kubaskafuneralhome.com.
Published in Woonsocket Call from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2020.