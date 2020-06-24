Yvette M. (Samaan) Mongeon
NORTH SMITHFIELD - Yvette M. (Samaan) Mongeon, of North Smithfield, Passed away peacefully on June 22, 2020. She was the loving wife of Michael Mongeon.

Relatives & Friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 A.M. on Saturday, (June 27th), at the Cathedral of Saints Peter & Paul, 1 Cathedral Square in Providence. Burial will be private. For complete obituary, please visit Kubaskafuneralhome.com.

Published in Woonsocket Call from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Kubaska Funeral Home
35 Harris Ave
Woonsocket, RI 02895
(401) 762-0220
