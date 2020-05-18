NORTH SMITHFIELD - Yvette R. Barby, 93, of North Smithfield, RI, passed away May 13, 2020 at St. Antoine Residence. She was the beloved wife of the late Michael Barby. Born in Attleboro, MA, and raised in Manville, RI, she was the daughter of the late Minerva Douyea.Yvette worked for the North Smithfield School lunch program. With a great zest for life, she enjoyed traveling and playing golf with her husband and her friends. In addition, she was an excellent bowler, winning many awards. Yvette had a lively spirit and was a welcome addition at any dinner or gathering, sharing a laugh or two and doling out hugs to family members and friends.Yvette's greatest pride and joy, however, was her family. She is survived by her loving daughters, Janet Tessier of Seekonk, MA, Paula Shaw of Plymouth, MA, and Sandy McKay of Burrillville, RI and her three sons-in-law. She is also survived by her precious and loving 10 grandchildren, their spouses, and 10 great-grandchildren.Funeral services and burial in St. James Cemetery in Manville will be private due to current health restrictions. Arrangements are entrusted to the Keene-Brown Funeral Home, 445 Greenville Road, North Smithfield. In lieu of flowers, donations to the St. Antoine Residence, Special Care Unit Activities Fund in North Smithfield are gratefully requested.