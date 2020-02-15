A. Jean Olson
A. Jean Olson, age 80, passed away Sunday, February 9, 2020. She was born November 3, 1939 to Morse and Edith Hiersche, of Aztec New Mexico. She graduated from Aztec High School in 1958. Jean married the love of her life, Harold F. Olson, Director of New Mexico Game and Fish, on April 2, 1962. They were married 50 years when Harold passed away in 2012. She was a longtime resident of Rio Rancho, NM and was employed as a paralegal for the New Mexico Attorney General for many years. She was last a resident at MorningStar Assisted Living. Jean was a long time member and Deacon of Rio Rancho Presbyterian Church. Jean loved reading and traveling with Harold. They were very involved with RMEF (Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation). She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Harold F. Olson. Jean is survived by her six children, Walter (Dora) Olson of Albuquerque, NM, Lee-anne Lord of Farmington, NM, Kevin Olson of Albuquerque, NM, Kim (Mike) Goodrich of Albuquerque, NM, Kerry (Lisa) Olson, Mike (Judy) Olson; and many grandchildren. Services will be Monday, February 17, 2020, 1:30 PM, Rio Rancho Presbyterian Church, 1004 24th St. SE, Rio Rancho, NM 87124. Reception immediately following service. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Storehouse West. To view information or leave a condolence, please visit
Published in Albuquerque Journal from Feb. 15 to Feb. 16, 2020