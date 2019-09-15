Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Aanya Adler Friess. View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 2:00 PM Nahalat Shalom 3606 Rio Grande Blvd. NW Albuquerque , NM View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary

Aanya (Anne) Adler Friess







Aanya (Anne)



Adler Friess, 92, died peacefully



in her home in Alb.,NM on September 5, 2019. Born in NYC to Ruth Adler Friess and Horace Friess in 1926, Aanya



made NM her primary home for 60 years. She also



remained deeply connected to a home and lifelong friends on Martha's Vineyard, MA. As a child, she attended



Fieldston School, part of The Society for Ethical Culture founded by her Grandfather, Felix Adler. She received a BA from Sarah Lawrence College and a MA in dance history from UNM.



Aanya was a professional dancer, dance historian, published poet, and community activist. She



worked her entire life to promote peace, justice and environmental sanity. She was a founding member of Corrales Community



School and the Children's Resource Center of NM. She was a long-time active member and supporter of Albuquerque's Center for Peace and Justice.



Those who loved Aanya recog-



nized her intellectual, yet feisty and authority-



questioning nature. Her greatest joy was



people- her family, and many



friends. She is survived by her children: Elena Kirschner and partner Les Hutchison of Flagstaff, Az.; Joel Kirschner, his wife Elizabeth and son Richie of Albuquerque, William Kirschner, wife Kate Leone and their daughter Lucy of Washington, DC. In addition, she is survived by her former husband Richard Kirschner, his wife Mary and their son Jonathan.



Donations in lieu of flowers may be sent to the Albuquerque Center for Peace and Justice.



A Celebration of her life will be held 2 pm on Sat., Oct. 26 at Nahalat Shalom, 3606 Rio Grande Blvd. NW. Albuquerque.



Aanya (Anne) Adler FriessAanya (Anne)Adler Friess, 92, died peacefullyin her home in Alb.,NM on September 5, 2019. Born in NYC to Ruth Adler Friess and Horace Friess in 1926, Aanyamade NM her primary home for 60 years. She alsoremained deeply connected to a home and lifelong friends on Martha's Vineyard, MA. As a child, she attendedFieldston School, part of The Society for Ethical Culture founded by her Grandfather, Felix Adler. She received a BA from Sarah Lawrence College and a MA in dance history from UNM.Aanya was a professional dancer, dance historian, published poet, and community activist. Sheworked her entire life to promote peace, justice and environmental sanity. She was a founding member of Corrales CommunitySchool and the Children's Resource Center of NM. She was a long-time active member and supporter of Albuquerque's Center for Peace and Justice.Those who loved Aanya recog-nized her intellectual, yet feisty and authority-questioning nature. Her greatest joy waspeople- her family, and manyfriends. She is survived by her children: Elena Kirschner and partner Les Hutchison of Flagstaff, Az.; Joel Kirschner, his wife Elizabeth and son Richie of Albuquerque, William Kirschner, wife Kate Leone and their daughter Lucy of Washington, DC. In addition, she is survived by her former husband Richard Kirschner, his wife Mary and their son Jonathan.Donations in lieu of flowers may be sent to the Albuquerque Center for Peace and Justice.A Celebration of her life will be held 2 pm on Sat., Oct. 26 at Nahalat Shalom, 3606 Rio Grande Blvd. NW. Albuquerque. Published in Albuquerque Journal on Sept. 15, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Albuquerque Journal Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close