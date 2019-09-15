Aanya Adler Friess (1926 - 2019)
Service Information
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
2:00 PM
Nahalat Shalom
3606 Rio Grande Blvd. NW
Albuquerque, NM
Obituary
Aanya (Anne) Adler Friess



Aanya (Anne)

Adler Friess, 92, died peacefully

in her home in Alb.,NM on September 5, 2019. Born in NYC to Ruth Adler Friess and Horace Friess in 1926, Aanya

made NM her primary home for 60 years. She also

remained deeply connected to a home and lifelong friends on Martha's Vineyard, MA. As a child, she attended

Fieldston School, part of The Society for Ethical Culture founded by her Grandfather, Felix Adler. She received a BA from Sarah Lawrence College and a MA in dance history from UNM.

Aanya was a professional dancer, dance historian, published poet, and community activist. She

worked her entire life to promote peace, justice and environmental sanity. She was a founding member of Corrales Community

School and the Children's Resource Center of NM. She was a long-time active member and supporter of Albuquerque's Center for Peace and Justice.

Those who loved Aanya recog-

nized her intellectual, yet feisty and authority-

questioning nature. Her greatest joy was

people- her family, and many

friends. She is survived by her children: Elena Kirschner and partner Les Hutchison of Flagstaff, Az.; Joel Kirschner, his wife Elizabeth and son Richie of Albuquerque, William Kirschner, wife Kate Leone and their daughter Lucy of Washington, DC. In addition, she is survived by her former husband Richard Kirschner, his wife Mary and their son Jonathan.

Donations in lieu of flowers may be sent to the Albuquerque Center for Peace and Justice.

A Celebration of her life will be held 2 pm on Sat., Oct. 26 at Nahalat Shalom, 3606 Rio Grande Blvd. NW. Albuquerque.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Sept. 15, 2019
