Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Aaron M. Sanchez. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Aaron Mikel Sanchez







Our beloved



Aaron, 27, passed away unexpectedly on Friday April 19, 2019. Aaron was born on March 24, 1992 in Albuquerque, NM.



Although he was taken from us too soon, Aaron lived a life full of love, friendship and laughter. He had a kind heart and genuine soul. Aaron was a loving son and proud father. He had a passion for music and enjoyed spending time with his daughter.



He is survived by his mother



Bernice Sanchez, his father James Morgan, his daughter Aubree Venaglia, mother of his daughter Shelby Venaglia and many aunts, uncles and cousins. He was preceded in death by his grandparents.



Services will be held on Monday April 29, 2019 at 12:00 pm at the Cremation Society of NM, 1935 Juan Tabo Blvd NE.



Aaron Mikel SanchezOur belovedAaron, 27, passed away unexpectedly on Friday April 19, 2019. Aaron was born on March 24, 1992 in Albuquerque, NM.Although he was taken from us too soon, Aaron lived a life full of love, friendship and laughter. He had a kind heart and genuine soul. Aaron was a loving son and proud father. He had a passion for music and enjoyed spending time with his daughter.He is survived by his motherBernice Sanchez, his father James Morgan, his daughter Aubree Venaglia, mother of his daughter Shelby Venaglia and many aunts, uncles and cousins. He was preceded in death by his grandparents.Services will be held on Monday April 29, 2019 at 12:00 pm at the Cremation Society of NM, 1935 Juan Tabo Blvd NE. Published in Albuquerque Journal on Apr. 28, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Albuquerque Journal Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close