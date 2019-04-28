Aaron Mikel Sanchez
Our beloved
Aaron, 27, passed away unexpectedly on Friday April 19, 2019. Aaron was born on March 24, 1992 in Albuquerque, NM.
Although he was taken from us too soon, Aaron lived a life full of love, friendship and laughter. He had a kind heart and genuine soul. Aaron was a loving son and proud father. He had a passion for music and enjoyed spending time with his daughter.
He is survived by his mother
Bernice Sanchez, his father James Morgan, his daughter Aubree Venaglia, mother of his daughter Shelby Venaglia and many aunts, uncles and cousins. He was preceded in death by his grandparents.
Services will be held on Monday April 29, 2019 at 12:00 pm at the Cremation Society of NM, 1935 Juan Tabo Blvd NE.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Apr. 28, 2019