Aaron C. MolinaAaron Carlos Molina, 32, passed away on Saturday, November 14, 2020. Aaron is predeceased by his grandmother Alice Ruiz, brother Ismael Molina and nephew Leonard Miguel Martinez. He is survived by his wife Giana Muniz Molina, daughter Audiana Molina, doggy son Boe Molina, doggy daughter Missy Molina, grandfather Jesus Ruiz, mom Rita Molina, sisters: Rosa Molina, Valerie Rivera, Anna Ruiz, Laura Villa, brother Ismael Rivera, also nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.Aaron's Life Celebration will begin with a Visitation on Sunday, November 22, 2020 at Reflections Chapel from 1:30-5 pm. Due to the current restrictions the funeral home capacity is 5 ONLY. Guests will be rotated. A Mass will be held in Bibo, NM at 12:30p on Monday, November 23, 2020. Guests are asked to meet at Newsoul Church (7311 Glenrio NW) at 10:45am for a procession to Bibo. A graveside service will follow at Bibo Cemetery in Seboyetita, NM. Please visit Aaron's online guestbook at