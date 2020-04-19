Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Abba Myer Malin. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Myer Malin, who died April 14th 2020 in London, was a card carrying, paid-up member of the Greatest Generation. Born to Beral and Dolly (Deborah) Malin in Bristol, England, and 16 years old at the start of WWII, he joined up a year later and served the rest of the war in the Royal Artillery. He took part in the D-Day landings and fought his way through France, Belgium and Germany, being wounded twice.



With the war over he put it all behind him, married the girl he had met on leave and got on with life. With only a high school education plus the determination and self-reliance he learned in the army, he worked for large organizations for a few years and then struck out on his own as a marketing consultant. With this he supported his family comfortably until he retired.



Family and community were always at the center of his life. For 58 years he was rarely separated from Renee, his wife, for more than a few days. In that time they raised two children and indulged three grandchildren. He also found time to enjoy the friendships he made and kept on making from childhood to old age, and to give back to his various communities. An observant Jew, he was active in Jewish congregations wherever he lived. He served for a while on the local council, and he was an officer in branches of the Normandy Veterans Association and the Association of Jewish Ex-Service Men & Women. In his spare time he designed and built a house for his family, travelled, camped, sailed, played lawn bowls and read & wrote copiously.



Myer Malin was pre-deceased by his beloved wife, Renee, and is survived by his daughter, Sue Hurst & husband John, of London, son Paul Malin & wife Lou Ann Garner, of Albuquerque, and his three grandchildren, James, Kate & Hope. He is missed.



Published in Albuquerque Journal on Apr. 19, 2020

