Abbie Serna Casares, born April 19, 1939 in Alb., NM went to be with Jehovah on Wed. March 4th, 2020 surrounded with her loving family at home. Survived by her husband Abel Casares, three daughters; Geraldine, Cristine and Lil Marcie. Son Carlos, one sister Marcie, brother Ramaldo Serna Jr. and daughter-in-law, many sister-in-laws and grandchildren, nieces and nephews also friends.



Abbie was a very savie business women, she ran a restaurant with mom Rose at a very early age called Serna's Restaurant, also food stands at the Balloon Fiesta, State Fair, Indian Fiesta, Radiator Shop, Rod iron Shop with husband Abel, also a Mobile Home Business with husband and sister Marcie. "Special Thanks" to her nurse Sharron and care takers; Ramona and Greselda, Thank you to all who helped at home.



Memorial will be on Sat. March 7, 2020 at 11:30 a.m 4500 Tower Rd SW 87121. Reception following, private services on Monday.



Published in Albuquerque Journal on Mar. 6, 2020

