Abby Rose Martinez
Abby Rose Martinez, age 66, passed away Saturday, June 20, 2020. She was born in Embudo, NM on July 14, 1953, to Estevan F. and Lillian Martinez. Abby attended Del Norte High School and graduated from the University of New Mexico with a BA in Business. She married Kenneth Moulton in Vancouver, Canada in 1992 and they shared 28 years of wedded bliss together. Abby worked for AT&T, Digital Equipment Corp, Compaq Computer Company and HP. She was the Top Sales Executive in North America for Compaq Computer Company in 2001. Abby loved spending time with people and helping others. She was a former member of the Laguna Vista Volunteer Fire Department.
She was preceded in death by her father; sister, Donna Sponseller; and brother, Steven J. Martinez.
Abby is survived by husband, Kenneth V. Moulton of Rio Rancho, NM; daughters, Erin (Robert) McCord of Aurora, CO and Jennifer (Keith) Schultz of Murrietta, CA; mother, Lillian Garcia of Pueblo, CO; sister, June Garcia of Albuquerque, NM; nephew, Jacob Garcia of Edgewood, NM; aunt, Rose Maestas of Albuquerque, NM; grandchildren: Mikayla, Avery, Kaitlyn and Casey; and rescue puppies Misty and Katie.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at Daniels Family Funeral Services-Sara Chapel, 4310 Sara Rd SE, Rio Rancho, NM. A Rosary will be recited at 11:30 a.m. A Funeral Service will follow the Rosary.
In lieu of flowers donations to be made to Lap Dog Rescue P.O Box 1360 Tijeras, NM 87059 or email lapdogrescue.org.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Jun. 27, 2020.