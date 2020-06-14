Abie Gonzales
04/20/1929 - 05/06/2020
On May 6,2020 Abie Gonzales was called to his celestial home leaving his wife of 21 years Corinne Gonzales. Also surviving are his five children Gina (Steve)Berchtold, Jeanette Gonzales, Abie Gonzales Jr. (Celeste),Cyndi Hatch and Gary Gonzales; fourteen grand children and numerous great-grandchildren. A memorial in his honor will be held at a later date.
04/20/1929 - 05/06/2020
On May 6,2020 Abie Gonzales was called to his celestial home leaving his wife of 21 years Corinne Gonzales. Also surviving are his five children Gina (Steve)Berchtold, Jeanette Gonzales, Abie Gonzales Jr. (Celeste),Cyndi Hatch and Gary Gonzales; fourteen grand children and numerous great-grandchildren. A memorial in his honor will be held at a later date.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Jun. 14, 2020.