Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Abigail Henriette McVeety. View Sign Service Information Affordable Cremation and Burial - Albuquerque 621 Columbia Drive SE Albuquerque , NM 87106 (505)-262-1456 Send Flowers Obituary

Abigail Henriette McVeety







Our beautiful mother, Abigail McVeety, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, February 25, 2020. She was 103 years old, and full of love and kindness for all. She loved music, butterflies, dogs, the balloon fiesta, chocolate and popcorn.



Abigail was born in Milwaukee, WI and began playing violin as a child, continuing for over nine decades. She received her Bachelor of Music from University of Wisconsin-Madison in 1941 and her master's degree from the University of New Mexico in 1968. Some of her teachers were notable musicians and violinists including Rudolph Kolish and Laurent Halleaux of the Kolish and Beaux Arts Quartets, and Sidney Harth while he was concertmaster and assistant conductor of the Louisville Symphony. She was a violinist in the Albuquerque Civic Symphony and played chamber music with Dr. Kurt Frederick and John Donald Robb. She brought music to her children and to many others as a beloved string orchestra music teacher for the Albuquerque Public Schools in the 1970s.



Following retirement, Mom and Dad traveled and Mom stayed busy playing string trios, learning folk guitar and walking several miles a day. She pursued her artistic talents, especially watercolor painting. In her 90s, she turned to pastels and was drawing until a week before her passing. She was a longtime member of Sombra Del Monte Christian Church sharing her violin music with the congregation. During her lifetime, her relationships with her husband Ray, children, grandchildren, and other family members gave her great joy.



Abigail was predeceased by her husband of 62 years, Raymond McVeety, parents Paul and Delinda Warren and siblings Barbara Ebersole, Hope Lawrence, Peter Warren and Bruce Warren. She is survived by her five children, daughter Debby McVeety More (Andy) of Carnuel, NM, grandchildren Christopher More (Marilou), Ashleigh Olguin (Florencio), great-grandchildren Miranda More, Anson and Warren Olguin, all of Albuquerque; son Tom McVeety; daughter Hope McVeety-Buchanan, both of Albuquerque; son Rod McVeety (Dodie) of Corrales, grandchildren Mollie, Trevor, Kailey; son Bruce McVeety (Renie) of Columbus, OH, grandchildren Kelsie, Megan, Ray; and numerous nieces and nephews.



She will be forever remembered by all who loved her. The family thanks Life Spire Assisted Living, where Abigail resided for ten years, and Armada Home Health and Hospice for their care and support. We especially wish to thank Ryan, Juana, Marie, Sandra and Ana, members of our extended family, for the care and love that Abigail received.



A memorial will be held Friday, March 27, 2020 at 10:30 AM at Sombra Del Monte Christian Church, 2525 Vermont Street NE, Albuquerque, NM 87110. Memorial donations may be made to the Albuquerque Youth Symphony Program,



For a more detailed obituary and to view more information please visit



www.affordablecremationabq.com



Abigail Henriette McVeetyOur beautiful mother, Abigail McVeety, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, February 25, 2020. She was 103 years old, and full of love and kindness for all. She loved music, butterflies, dogs, the balloon fiesta, chocolate and popcorn.Abigail was born in Milwaukee, WI and began playing violin as a child, continuing for over nine decades. She received her Bachelor of Music from University of Wisconsin-Madison in 1941 and her master's degree from the University of New Mexico in 1968. Some of her teachers were notable musicians and violinists including Rudolph Kolish and Laurent Halleaux of the Kolish and Beaux Arts Quartets, and Sidney Harth while he was concertmaster and assistant conductor of the Louisville Symphony. She was a violinist in the Albuquerque Civic Symphony and played chamber music with Dr. Kurt Frederick and John Donald Robb. She brought music to her children and to many others as a beloved string orchestra music teacher for the Albuquerque Public Schools in the 1970s.Following retirement, Mom and Dad traveled and Mom stayed busy playing string trios, learning folk guitar and walking several miles a day. She pursued her artistic talents, especially watercolor painting. In her 90s, she turned to pastels and was drawing until a week before her passing. She was a longtime member of Sombra Del Monte Christian Church sharing her violin music with the congregation. During her lifetime, her relationships with her husband Ray, children, grandchildren, and other family members gave her great joy.Abigail was predeceased by her husband of 62 years, Raymond McVeety, parents Paul and Delinda Warren and siblings Barbara Ebersole, Hope Lawrence, Peter Warren and Bruce Warren. She is survived by her five children, daughter Debby McVeety More (Andy) of Carnuel, NM, grandchildren Christopher More (Marilou), Ashleigh Olguin (Florencio), great-grandchildren Miranda More, Anson and Warren Olguin, all of Albuquerque; son Tom McVeety; daughter Hope McVeety-Buchanan, both of Albuquerque; son Rod McVeety (Dodie) of Corrales, grandchildren Mollie, Trevor, Kailey; son Bruce McVeety (Renie) of Columbus, OH, grandchildren Kelsie, Megan, Ray; and numerous nieces and nephews.She will be forever remembered by all who loved her. The family thanks Life Spire Assisted Living, where Abigail resided for ten years, and Armada Home Health and Hospice for their care and support. We especially wish to thank Ryan, Juana, Marie, Sandra and Ana, members of our extended family, for the care and love that Abigail received.A memorial will be held Friday, March 27, 2020 at 10:30 AM at Sombra Del Monte Christian Church, 2525 Vermont Street NE, Albuquerque, NM 87110. Memorial donations may be made to the Albuquerque Youth Symphony Program, https://aysmusic.org/support For a more detailed obituary and to view more information please visit Published in Albuquerque Journal on Mar. 8, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Albuquerque Journal Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close