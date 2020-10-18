Abran Rodriguez

Abran RodriguezAbran "Abe" Rodriguez born May 09, 1936 in Santa Fe, NM, passed away on October 06, 2020 in Albuquerque.He is survived by his wife, Sara; children, Tommy (Susan) Rodriguez, Tanya (Steve) Rodriguez, Jolene (Pat) Graf, and Scott (Benita) Billingsley; siblings Angie (Eloy) Romero and Mike (Diane) Rodriguez; in-laws John Stump and Imelda Rodriguez, as well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Abe was a loving grandfather to 11 grandchildren.Abe was preceded in death by his son, Lt. Colonel Robert Rodriguez, siblings Martha Stump and Bobby Rodriguez, and parents Ernesto and Laura Rodriguez. Abe graduated from St. Michaels's High School and joined the US Navy. He returned to Santa Fe and served in the Santa Fe City Police Department, the NM State Police Department, and several NM State Government Agencies. He loved cooking, watching golf, the New York Yankees, running, and politics.He was sought for his wisdom, confidence, perseverance, strong presence, and his amazing ability to bring joy and humor to any situation. As a devoted son, he provided tender loving care to his parents in their time of need. Viewing is on October 20, 2020 from 4:00 to 5:00 p.m. at Berardinelli Mortuary.A Funeral Mass is scheduled on October 21, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at Cristo Rey Church and burial at the National Cemetery (limited attendance). Sign Abe's guest book atIn lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Parkinson's Foundation.