Ada Lenor Schimmel
Ada passed away peacefully on Christmas Eve surrounded by her family. She was born in 1939 in Baltimore, Maryland, but New Mexico was her true home. She worked as an office administrator for many years until she found her passion working at the Los Lunas Hospital and Training School as a Department Supervisor. She is preceded in death by her husband Jacob Schimmel. She is survived by her son James, his wife Jodi, and their children Rachel, Jacob, and Ashley; and also Ruth Givler and Vickie Martinez Saiz and their families. In addition, she left behind many dear friends who meant the world to her. She lived a full life filled with family camping and fishing, bowling leagues, and Saturday night dancing with her husband, Jake. Ada never missed an Eldorado HS baseball game and loved domino game night with her family and good friends. In keeping with her final wishes, there will be no services but anyone wishing to honor her memory is asked to make a donation of time or money to their favorite charity. To view information or leave a condolence please visit
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Jan. 5, 2020