Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ada Lenor Schimmel. View Sign Service Information Daniels Family Funeral Services 7601 Wyoming Blvd Ne Albuquerque , NM 87109 (505)-821-0010 Send Flowers Obituary

Ada Lenor Schimmel







Ada passed away peacefully on Christmas Eve surrounded by her family. She was born in 1939 in Baltimore, Maryland, but New Mexico was her true home. She worked as an office administrator for many years until she found her passion working at the Los Lunas Hospital and Training School as a Department Supervisor. She is preceded in death by her husband Jacob Schimmel. She is survived by her son James, his wife Jodi, and their children Rachel, Jacob, and Ashley; and also Ruth Givler and Vickie Martinez Saiz and their families. In addition, she left behind many dear friends who meant the world to her. She lived a full life filled with family camping and fishing, bowling leagues, and Saturday night dancing with her husband, Jake. Ada never missed an Eldorado HS baseball game and loved domino game night with her family and good friends. In keeping with her final wishes, there will be no services but anyone wishing to honor her memory is asked to make a donation of time or money to their favorite charity. To view information or leave a condolence please visit



www.danielsfuneral.com



Ada Lenor SchimmelAda passed away peacefully on Christmas Eve surrounded by her family. She was born in 1939 in Baltimore, Maryland, but New Mexico was her true home. She worked as an office administrator for many years until she found her passion working at the Los Lunas Hospital and Training School as a Department Supervisor. She is preceded in death by her husband Jacob Schimmel. She is survived by her son James, his wife Jodi, and their children Rachel, Jacob, and Ashley; and also Ruth Givler and Vickie Martinez Saiz and their families. In addition, she left behind many dear friends who meant the world to her. She lived a full life filled with family camping and fishing, bowling leagues, and Saturday night dancing with her husband, Jake. Ada never missed an Eldorado HS baseball game and loved domino game night with her family and good friends. In keeping with her final wishes, there will be no services but anyone wishing to honor her memory is asked to make a donation of time or money to their favorite charity. To view information or leave a condolence please visit Published in Albuquerque Journal on Jan. 5, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Albuquerque Journal Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close