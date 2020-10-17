1/1
Adam Escudero Sr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Adam's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sgt. Adam B. Escudero Sr.



In Loving Memory

10/17/1972 - 10/23/2019



My Son, 1 year ago I wished you a Happy Birthday. I never imagined that would be the last time we would speak. Your leaving was so sudden. So many hearts left broken. So many things still to say and do. My peace and strength comes from my Lord and Savior Jesus Christ and knowing that we will see you again. We miss your smile, your laughter. your voice, your corny jokes... WE MISS YOU! We love you son. From Mom, your brothers Armando and Fernando, your sister Gloria, your nina/auntie Jessie, your children, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Oct. 17, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved