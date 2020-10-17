Sgt. Adam B. Escudero Sr.







In Loving Memory



10/17/1972 - 10/23/2019







My Son, 1 year ago I wished you a Happy Birthday. I never imagined that would be the last time we would speak. Your leaving was so sudden. So many hearts left broken. So many things still to say and do. My peace and strength comes from my Lord and Savior Jesus Christ and knowing that we will see you again. We miss your smile, your laughter. your voice, your corny jokes... WE MISS YOU! We love you son. From Mom, your brothers Armando and Fernando, your sister Gloria, your nina/auntie Jessie, your children, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store