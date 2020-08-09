Adela Tabet
Adela Sanchez Tabet, Age 99, passed away Thursday, August 6, 2020. She was born in Manzano, NM on March 3, 1921. She was a kind and loving person and was a very faithful Catholic and taught us to follow the teachings of the church. She was a loving mother who taught us to reflect love and kindness to others and to pass on blessings. We will always bless you and all of our dearly departed with God's love in our hearts like you taught us.
She was preceded in death by her husband, mother, brothers and sisters.
Adela is survived by sons, Abraham Tabet and Daniel Tabet .
Visitation will be held Wednesday, August 12, 2020, at 8:00 am, with a Rosary to be recited at 8:30 am at Garcia Mortuary ~ Chapel of Angels, 624 8th Street SW. A Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 am at San Felipe de Neri Catholic Church, 2005 North Plaza NW. Internment to follow at Mount Calvary
Cemetery.
To view information or leave a condolence please visit www.garciamortuary.com