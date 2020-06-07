Adelaide C. TuckerAdelaide Carroll Muriel Tucker, went to live withher Heavenly Family on Friday, March 15, 2020 inAlbuquerque, New Mexico. Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, June 13, 2020, 1:00 p.m. at FRENCH â€" Lomas. Interment will be at Sunset Memorial Park in Albuquerque, New Mexico. In lieu of flowers, per Adelaide's request, the family is requesting that donations be made to the Conquistador Council, Boy Scouts of America, Roswell, New Mexico; Youth Ministry, St. John's United Methodist Church, Albuquerque, New Mexico; or Animal Humane Society, Albuquerque, New Mexico. Please visit our online guestbook for a full obituary for Adelaide at