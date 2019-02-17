Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Adelia Polaco, age 88, of Albuquerque, passed away peacefully on February 14, 2019, Valentine's Day. She was born November 11, 1930, Veteran's Day.



Adelia was preceded in death by her parents, Enetro and Delfinia Velasquez; her spouse, Elfigo Polaco; her son, Serafin Joe Polaco; and by her siblings, Francis, Isaac, Frutoso and Soraida. Adelia is survived by her son, Steve Polaco and spouse, Melissa and their children, Marcos and Tessa; son, Vince Polaco and DeiAnna Rojas; daughter, Yvonne Polaco and Troy Jones with Yvonne's children, Christopher and Holly, Nichole, Daniel and Diego; grandson; Matt Polaco and Jennifer and his mother, Kathy; grandson, Matt Elkins and spouse, Tasha; great-grandchildren, Brianna, Makayla, David Matthew, Mila, Mona and Jacob Christopher.



Adelia was born and raised in Ensenada, NM and met her love, Elfigo, at a dance in Tierra Amarilla where it was love at first sight. They loved to dance and everyone loved and enjoyed their presence on the dance floor.



Adelia's family was always her priority and she cared for and loved us with all her heart. We love her and will miss her with all our hearts.



Special thank you to Pamela, Regina, Margaret and the rest of the staff at Casa Palo Duro for their caring and loving help during mom's residence. You are beautiful angels. Also, thank you to Jaime and Tanya for caring for mom during hospice. It was very difficult, but they did all they could to make it easier and keep mom comfortable.



A Rosary will be recited Thursday, February 21, 2019, 6:30 p.m., at Queen of Heaven Catholic Church, 5311 Phoenix Ave. NE. We will celebrate her life on Friday, February 22, 2019, 11:00 a.m., also at Queen of Heaven Church. Graveside Services will follow at 2:15 p.m. at Santa Fe National Cemetery. Please visit our online guestbook for Adelia at



www.FrenchFunerals.com



5311 Phoenix Ave NE

Albuquerque, NM 87110

