Adelina L. Apodaca
September 17, 1920 -
June 12, 2019
Beloved Wife and Mother Passed away June 12, 2019 Adelina was preceded in death by her husband Julian and sibling. Adelina is survived by her sons,
George and Lloyd; daughter, Nancy Shainin and
many nephews, nieces,
grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
A visitation will be held at 4:00 p.m. June 19th, 2019 at Strong-Thorne Chapel,
, 1100 Coal Ave. SE, 87106.
Rosary will be recited at
7:00 p.m. June 19th, 2019 at Our Lady of Guadalupe
Church, 1860 Griegos Rd
NW, 87107.
Mass will be celebrated at 9:00 a.m. on June 20th, 2019 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church.
Interment will be at 9:45
a.m. on June 21st, 2019 at Santa Fe National Cemetery, 501 N Guadalupe St ,
87501.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on June 16, 2019