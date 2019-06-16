Adelina L. Apodaca

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Adelina L. Apodaca.
Service Information
Daniels Family Funeral Services
1100 Coal Ave Se
Albuquerque, NM
87106
(505)-842-8800
Obituary
Send Flowers

Adelina L. Apodaca

September 17, 1920 -

June 12, 2019



Beloved Wife and Mother Passed away June 12, 2019 Adelina was preceded in death by her husband Julian and sibling. Adelina is survived by her sons,

George and Lloyd; daughter, Nancy Shainin and

many nephews, nieces,

grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

A visitation will be held at 4:00 p.m. June 19th, 2019 at Strong-Thorne Chapel,

, 1100 Coal Ave. SE, 87106.

Rosary will be recited at

7:00 p.m. June 19th, 2019 at Our Lady of Guadalupe

Church, 1860 Griegos Rd

NW, 87107.

Mass will be celebrated at 9:00 a.m. on June 20th, 2019 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church.

Interment will be at 9:45

a.m. on June 21st, 2019 at Santa Fe National Cemetery, 501 N Guadalupe St ,

87501.

To view information or

leave a condolence, please visit www.danielsfuneral.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal on June 16, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Albuquerque, NM   (505) 842-8800
funeral home direction icon