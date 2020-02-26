Dr. Adolph Gallegos
Dr. Adolph Gallegos was born on December 10, 1929 in Mountainair, NM. He reposed in the Lord on February 22, 2020 at the age of 90.
Visitation will be Friday, February 28, 2020 from 6:00
p.m. to 7:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Daniels Family Funeral Services - Alameda Mortuary, where a Rosary will be recited at 7:00 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday at 10:30 a.m. at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church, 1502 Sara Rd., SE, Rio Rancho, NM 87124. Interment will follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery.
The family wishes to thank Veronica Matthews, Dr. Ortega, and both Hospice Teams for taking tremendous care of our father.
Published in Albuquerque Journal from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2020